VIENNA Nov 25 Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi is currently meeting with the energy ministers of Russia, Venezuela and Mexico, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Russia's most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, the head of state oil company Rosneft, is also attending the discussions, the sources said.

Ministers from OPEC member countries will meet on Thursday in Vienna amid a roughly 30 percent drop in oil prices since June.

(Reporting by Vienna newsroom)