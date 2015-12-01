VIENNA Dec 1 Saudi Oil minister Ali al-Naimi rebuffed questions about OPEC strategy and a likely decision on Friday after his arrival in Vienna on Tuesday.

When asked if Saudi Arabia's strategy of defending its market share is working, Naimi responded with questions: "Which strategy?.. Who said we are keeping market share?"

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)