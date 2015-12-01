UPDATE 3-Shell's profit surges as oil sector rebounds
* Cash flow up sharply, helping to reduce debt (Adds CFO comment on jobs, updates shares)
VIENNA Dec 1 Saudi Oil minister Ali al-Naimi rebuffed questions about OPEC strategy and a likely decision on Friday after his arrival in Vienna on Tuesday.
When asked if Saudi Arabia's strategy of defending its market share is working, Naimi responded with questions: "Which strategy?.. Who said we are keeping market share?"
Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Cash flow up sharply, helping to reduce debt (Adds CFO comment on jobs, updates shares)
MAPUTO, May 4 The leader of Mozambique's Renamo opposition party and rebel movement said on Thursday he was extending a ceasefire indefinitely, part of an agreement reached in talks with the government to end violence since a disputed 2014 election.