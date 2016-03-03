LONDON, March 3 Key members of the Organization
of Petroleum Exporting Countries plan to meet with other
producers in Russia on March 20 for new talks on an oil output
freeze, Nigeria's petroleum minister said on Thursday, according
to Bloomberg News.
The news agency quoted Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as saying there
will be a "dramatic price movement" when the meeting takes
place.
"Both the Saudis and the Russians, everybody is coming back
to the table," Bloomberg quoted Kachikwu as saying. He added
that producers generally seek a recovery in the crude price to
$50 a barrel.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)