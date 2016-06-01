(Repeats May 31 item)
VIENNA May 31 A Nigerian oil technocrat has
emerged as frontrunner to take the top job at OPEC, with members
seeing Mohammed Barkindo as what would be a rare compromise
candidate to lead the group amid rising tensions between Saudi
Arabia and Iran.
Barkindo has been a key face of the Nigerian oil industry
for the past decade, during which various governments tried and
effectively failed to reform national oil company NNPC.
Today, Nigeria has alongside Venezuela become one of the
main victims of oil's price collapse, with the country's output
declining sharply due to militant attacks on pipelines and
infrastructure.
OPEC is likely to choose Barkindo, a former head of NNPC, as
the next secretary-general of the producer group, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
since 2012 been looking for a replacement for Libya's Abdullah
al-Badri, who was elected acting secretary-general in December
until the end of July after serving full terms.
However, Barkindo's appointment was by no means certain and
Badri's tenure could yet be extended by another six months, some
sources said.
Rivalries between OPEC heavyweights Saudi Arabia, Iran and
Iraq have so far prevented the group from choosing candidates
proposed by those countries.
OPEC oil ministers meet on Thursday in Vienna. The consensus
of all members - which in the past has sometimes been elusive -
is required for the appointment of a new secretary-general.
Barkindo led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
from 2009 to 2010 and served as acting secretary-general of OPEC
in 2006 after the original Nigerian nominee, junior oil minister
Edmund Daukouro, took over the rotating OPEC presidency.
Barkindo also served on OPEC's economic commission and held
various high-ranking positions during a career at NNPC that
spanned over two decades.
He was deputy managing director of the Nigerian Liquefied
Natural Gas Company, a joint venture between NNPC, Shell Gas BV,
Total and Eni.
He was also head of NNPC's London office, managing director
of NNPC's oil and gas trading division, and an NNPC group
executive director.
"He's a reasonably safe pair of hands and good for a more
administrative role like secretary-general. He also knows the
ropes at OPEC from when he was Lukman's (right-hand man)," a
senior industry source with close ties to Nigeria said.
Rilwanu Lukman was influential in Nigeria's oil industry for
many years. He served as oil minister during military rule and
later as secretary-general to OPEC and special adviser on oil to
former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
"Don't expect any fireworks, either positive or negative,"
the industry source said.
