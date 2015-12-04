VIENNA Dec 4 OPEC could hold another meeting before June if oil prices continue to slide, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Friday.

When asked if there would be a meeting before June 2 if prices continue to fall, Kachikwu said: "Yes, potentially yes. We did say that we'd watch prices." (Reporting by OPEC newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)