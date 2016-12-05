LONDON Dec 5 OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries
to finalise a global oil output-limiting pact on Dec. 10 in
Vienna, the first such meeting since 2002, OPEC's secretary
general said on Monday.
Mohammed Barkindo announced the meeting plan at a conference
in New Delhi, according to a copy of his speech. The meeting had
earlier been due to take place in Moscow.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per
day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global
oversupply and prop up prices.
It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000
bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around
300,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler. Editing by Jane Merriman)