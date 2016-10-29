VIENNA Oct 29 Russian energy officials have
told a technical meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC officials on
Saturday that Moscow was still willing to freeze its output
levels if OPEC agreed to cap its production, two OPEC sources
said.
On Friday, OPEC officials were unable to agreed on how to
implement a deal to limit output amid objections by Iran which
has been reluctant to even freeze its output, OPEC sources said.
"Russia is ready but they want to see in detail figures
agreed for yesterday," one of the sources said. Another source
said Russia would freeze if OPEC agreed to reduce output.
