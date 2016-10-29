VIENNA Oct 29 Non-OPEC producers have yet to
make a specific commitment to join the Organisation of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in limiting output levels to prop
up prices, OPEC and non-OPEC energy officials said on Saturday.
"We should be meeting in November to agree the further steps
... It is important that we meet once again with detailed
numbers. We agreed that we have to meet in 3-4 weeks with
numbers, because every country has his own opinion," an energy
official from Kazakhstan said.
OPEC countries and non-OPEC nations including Azerbaijan,
Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Oman and Russia met on Saturday for
consultations in Vienna and agreed to meet again in November
before a scheduled regular OPEC meeting on Nov. 30, they said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov;
Editing by Alison Williams)