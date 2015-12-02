(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, Dec 2 Oil options are becoming
increasingly expensive as the market waits nervously for the
outcome of the OPEC meeting in Vienna and eyes the large
concentration of bearish bets by hedge funds.
Most oil analysts and investors expect OPEC will leave its
production target unchanged at 30 million barrels per day or
even increase it slightly to accommodate the return of Indonesia
to membership.
But hedge funds have already amassed a near-record short
position of almost 300 million barrels in Brent and WTI futures
and options betting on a further drop in crude prices.
If the outcome of the meeting is not thought to be in doubt
there is considerable uncertainty about how the market will
react afterwards.
If ministers leave production unchanged it could give hedge
funds a signal prices will fall further, sending the market into
a tailspin below $40 per barrel.
But if prices do not fall as expected, there is a strong
chance the market will rally, perhaps sharply, as hedge funds
book profits and trim their positions.
And in the unlikely event oil ministers cut production, the
large number of short positions could result in a very brutal
short-covering rally.
The large concentration of short positions held by hedge
funds has introduced a high degree of uncertainty into the
short-term outlook for oil prices.
In 2015, large hedge fund short positions in Brent and WTI
have presaged sudden price moves and an upsurge in volatility.
The only other time hedge funds have held a short position
this large, in mid- and late August, it preceded a brutal short
covering rally, which saw prices surge $11 per barrel, or 25
percent, in just three trading days.
Option prices are directly related to traders' estimates of
the probability of sharp price moves in the future, technically
known as implied volatility.
Implied volatility for Brent options has been steadily
increasing since the middle of October as the market reacts to
the big build up of hedge fund short positions and the imminent
OPEC meeting.
Implied vol for at-the-money Brent options has climbed from
34.5 percent in mid-October to 44 percent at the start of
December and is at the highest level since the price spike in
August (tmsnrt.rs/1NHlo8P).
The average or median level of implied volatility since 2006
has been just under 31 percent.
Implied volatility is currently in the 86th percentile for
all trading days since 2006 - in other words implied volatility
has only been higher than it is at present 14 percent of the
time (tmsnrt.rs/1NHnoxR).
The fact implied vol is almost 1.5 times higher than normal
indicates traders see a relatively high risk of large price
moves in the near future.
