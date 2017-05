VIENNA Documents prepared for a ministerial OPEC meeting on Wednesday propose the group cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day from October levels, an OPEC source familiar with the papers said.

The papers for the meeting also propose Saudi Arabia reduce production to 10.07 million bpd from 10.54 million bpd in October and that Iran freeze output at 3.797 million bpd, according to the source.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)