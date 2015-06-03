(Updates with quotes, details throughout)
VIENNA, June 3 The top oil officials of Iraq,
Venezuela and Angola said on Wednesday that $75 to $80 a barrel
was now a "fair" price for oil, reflecting an emerging consensus
on a possible new equilibrium for volatile markets.
"The equitable price will be between $75 and $80," Iraqi oil
minister Adel Abdel Mahdi told an OPEC seminar in Vienna.
"We share the same opinion of the minister of Iraq regarding
this issue," Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez said. Oil
ministers from Iran and Ecuador declined to comment.
Angolan Oil Minister Jose Botelho de Vasconcelos said $80
per barrel is a good price for producers. "For consumers you
must ask them," he said.
Until last year, most members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had talked broadly about a
price of around $100 a barrel, but the rapid rise of U.S. shale
and other higher-cost oil patches has increased competition,
forcing them to rethink their medium-term expectations.
Since the group's decision last November to maintain
production despite a growing global glut, abandoning efforts to
support prices and instead defending market share, few members
have been ready to venture a guess at where prices may settle.
Consumer nations have generally said little about what they
regard as a good price, since they've had little sway, but some
big buyers appear to be in the same ballpark.
On Wednesday, India's minister of petroleum and natural gas,
Dharmendra Pradhan, said at the same seminar that he reckoned
around $65 a barrel - plus or minus $2 or $3 a barrel - would be
acceptable.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Reem Shamseddine and Shadia
Nasralla; Writing by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Dale Hudson)