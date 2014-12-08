Dec 8 Oil analysts are taking stock of the
recent OPEC meeting that decided against production cuts despite
a huge oversupply in world markets.
Oil dived 4 percent to five-year lows on Monday, as Wall
Street expectations of a deeper price slump next year and a
Kuwaiti prediction for $65 crude set off one of the biggest
declines this year.
Macquarie
Date: Dec. 8
Call: Market will rebalance and prices will rally by 2016,
but the worst is yet to come.
"We assume no material OPEC supply cuts and no unplanned
supply disruptions take place during 2015."
"We expect the crude oil markets to rebalance and revert
back to a price range that justifies reinvestment economics,
i.e. between $95 and $100 per barrel level."
"Regardless of what OPEC does, we believe the market will be
looking for real supply response from non-OPEC producers. The
new reality is that OPEC on its own will no longer be able to
rebalance oversupplied oil markets. Although production growth
should slow in key non-OPEC regions, including the U.S., Russia,
the North Sea and Latin America, the timing is less clear; we do
not expect to see a measurable slowdown until at least 3Q or
4Q15."
Lowers average Brent price forecast to $74 per barrel from
$108 for 2015 and to $85 from $110 in 2016. Cuts average WTI
price forecast to $68 a barrel from $96 in 2015, and to $79 from
$102 in 2016.
Morgan Stanley
Date: Dec. 5
Call: Market to find balance as early as second half of 2015
through demand stimulation, slower U.S. production growth and/or
an outage.
"Without OPEC intervention, markets risk becoming
unbalanced, with peak oversupply likely in second quarter of
2015. Prices are set up to fall in first half of next year, but
we do not see stress quite matching that of prior crises."
"Outage risks rise with low prices, effective spare capacity
is near zero and OPEC or non-OPEC intervention (less supply) is
still possible. Sustained low prices also risk a supply crunch
by 2017 or 2018 related to insufficient investment."
Lowers average Brent price forecast to $70 per barrel from
$98 for 2015, and to $88 from $102 in 2016.
Barclays
Date: Dec. 1
Call: The fundamental oversupply will take up to a year to
clear.
"OPEC decided it was prudent to endure short-term pain for
long-term gain: preserve its long-term market share and provide
a temporary stimulus to the global economy. And therein lies the
significance: OPEC's decision was predicated on the assumption
that the adjustment process will be short. We do not think this
is the case and forecast Brent to average under $80 for 2015."
"Though the oil industry is entering a new phase of lower
prices, cost pressures on unconventional supply are likely to
lead to enhanced productivity and capital discipline in the
years ahead. If OPEC has truly abdicated its role as a moderator
of price swings, only with pain will OPEC and tight oil
producers gain in the long run."
Natixis
Date: Nov. 28
Call: Markets will remain heavily oversupplied and prices
under pressure, if OPEC does not make any emergency cuts
"There is a risk that prices might rebound. Low oil prices
are not beneficial to any of the OPEC producers. Even the
stronger of the OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia and UAE will
become reliant upon their cash reserves that were generated over
the last few years, thanks to above $100/bbl oil prices and
higher than expected exports."
"OPEC's decision was most definitely political, by letting
the market stabilise itself, this will undoubtedly take out the
high-cost marginal players, but the timeline will be very
important. Weak OPEC players will feel the pinch in the coming
month and we won't be surprised to see an emergency meeting as
mentioned in the talks between Venezuela, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
and Russia."
"Looking at where fundamentals stand right now, we have
revised our forecasts for Brent down to $73.8/bbl for 2015
(average). We anticipate with such weak fundamentals, oil price
could fall as low as $65/bbl in coming weeks. However, prices
may not stay there for too long."
BNP Paribas
Date: Nov. 28
Call: OPEC's decision to maintain its production entrenches
a surplus in the oil supply/demand balances
"It also implies that OPEC is forfeiting its role as swing
supplier, leaving the invisible hand of the market to adjust
balances through price changes."
"As a result of the now entrenched oil supply surplus, we
have revised down our crude oil price forecasts. We now forecast
Brent averaging $100 per barrel in 2014 and $77 a barrel in
2015. We see WTI averaging $94 per bbl in 2014 and $70 a barrel
in 2015."
Goldman Sachs
Date: Nov. 27
Call: Expects U.S. production growth will slow, and OPEC
will implement moderate production cuts once this slowdown is
apparent
"OPEC's decision came in line with our expectation and our
view that it is not in OPEC's interest to balance the market on
its own but that U.S. shale oil production should contribute as
well, given its scalability."
"While we continue to believe that WTI prices in a $70-$75
per barrel range are sufficient to incentivize U.S. producers to
reduce capex, today's price sell-off creates potential for
further declines in oil prices."
"We reiterate our 2015 price forecast with Brent prices at
$80-$85/bbl and WTI at $70-75/bbl."
"We believe another large leg lower in Brent oil prices to
near $60 a barrel would not be sustainable beyond a few months
(absent significant demand weakness) as it would accelerate the
rebalancing of the oil market with Canadian oil sands and U.S.
shale oil projects reaching their production variable costs."
Deutsche Bank
Date: Nov. 27
Call: OPEC likely takes a long view to sustaining consumer
demand
"OPEC likely takes a long view to sustaining consumer demand
not only through increasing affordability and contributing to
economic growth, but also reducing the attractiveness of
substitutes."
"In our view today's decision throws the market balance into
crisis most acutely in H1-2015 when seasonal demand is weak, and
perhaps before U.S. tight oil producers have had a chance to
make any major adjustment to activity levels. We estimate that
sustained pricing at $60/bbl WTI is the level which would
trigger a material shift in the trajectory of U.S. production
growth."
HSBC
Date Nov. 28
Call: Not wholly good news as it will add to disinflationary
pressures; the net effect should be positive for equities, but
some emerging market currencies and U.S. high-yield credit are
vulnerable.
"We think sentiment (and prices) could bottom fairly rapidly
if we start to see signs of the market adjusting - notably in
falling U.S. drilling activity or rising demand estimates."
"The near-term impact of lower oil prices is likely to be
varied. Clearly, oil producers will suffer and oil importers
benefit. However, we caution against getting too carried away
with the good news that comes with lower oil prices. At least in
part, falling oil prices represent an ongoing deficiency in
global demand which is manifesting itself in disinflationary
pressures not just in commodity prices, but also wages."
Standard Chartered
Date: Nov. 27
Call: Price pressure is likely to become so strong that OPEC
is very likely to hold another meeting before June.
"At least one quarter of chaos is likely to ensue, with the
cash constraints on the industry tightening significantly. Next
time around, OPEC is likely to have to cut more aggressively
than it needed to at the latest meeting, given the deep market
skepticism that is likely to surround the announcement of any
emergency meeting."
Lowers 2015 Brent average forecast to $85/bbl from $101
previously and 2015 NYMEX WTI average forecast to $81/bbl from
$95 earlier
DNB
Date: Nov. 27
Call: Strong signal that the market will be left to itself.
"The bottom line from the meeting is that it came out as
bearish as it was possible. No change in the production target
and no focus on compliance. Now everyone will know that it will
be up to the U.S. oil producers to balance the market into 2015
through lower activity. We expect large cuts in capex for both
onshore and offshore oil producers into 2015."
"Based on the above we will have to revise our already very
weak supply-demand balance to become even weaker into the first
half of 2015. Saudi will probably cut production of crude
somewhat during the coming couple of months due to the seasonal
drop in its domestic demand but this will have nothing to do
with price management."
Expects large cuts in capex for both onshore and offshore
oil producers into 2015
Societe Generale
Date: Nov. 27
Call: Saudi Arabia and OPEC will no longer be the mechanism
to balance the market from the supply side.
"Today's decision means that Saudi Arabia and OPEC will no
longer be the mechanism to balance the market from the supply
side. They have relinquished that role. Instead, the market
itself - prices, in other words - will be the mechanism to
rebalance the market."
Lowers average forecasts to $70/bbl from $90/bbl for Brent
and $65/bbl for Nymex WTI ($82/bbl and $81/bbl for 2015 and
2016, respectively, earlier) for the next two years
Capital Economics
Date: Nov. 27
Call: OPEC appears resigned to making the best of a bad job,
at least for the time being.
"The cartel may have come to the conclusion that a period of
lower oil prices could potentially work in the group's favor
over the longer term, given the boost it should provide to the
global economy and hence to demand."
"The cartel is faced with a set of similar decisions at its
next scheduled meeting in June. What's more, there is a
realistic chance that by the time of OPEC's next meeting there
will have been some sort of agreement in principle between
Washington and Tehran on the latter's nuclear program. This
could open the door for a surge in oil exports from Iran, making
an agreement on any cut even more difficult."
Expects oil prices to remain low (end-2016 forecast for
Brent is $70 per barrel)
OCBC Bank
Date: Nov. 28
Call: The cartel has been more concerned over preserving
market share, rather than lifting oil prices.
"OPEC's unchanged 30 million barrels per day (mbpd)
production limit does suggest its concern over preserving market
share, rather than a possible futile attempt in lifting oil
prices given rising oil supply from the U.S. shale oil
production. ... The cartel views the oversupply isn't by their
hands, and should we infer, likely caused by high U.S. oil
production given its shale production."
"With the current low oil price, it is then vital to watch
what the shale producers will do for the rest of 2014, and in
the coming year. Needless to say, should shale oil production
cost be indeed at $70-$77/bbl, shale oil producers' profit
margin are likely squeezed significantly, and future production
cues may see downside pressure given current oil price lows."
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala, Arpan Varghese and Ratul Ray
Chaudhuri in Bengaluru)