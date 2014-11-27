(Adds quotes, detail)
MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's most powerful oil
official Igor Sechin said in an interview with an Austrian
newspaper that oil prices could fall below $60 by mid-way
through next year.
Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft, Russia's
largest oil producer, also said U.S. oil production would fall
after 2025 and that an oil market council should be created to
monitor prices, the same day the OPEC cartel met in Vienna and
left its output targets unchanged.
"We expect that a fall in the price to $60 and below is
possible, but only during the first half, or rather by the end
of the first half (of next year)," Sechin told the Die Presse
newspaper.
On Thursday, OPEC decided against production cuts to halt a
slide in global oil prices, sending benchmark Brent crude
plunging to a fresh four-year low below $73 a barrel.
Russia is not a member of OPEC.
Sechin, who met representatives from world oil powers in
Vienna earlier in the week, said he believed Russia had the
potential to cut between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels a day of
production if prices remained low.
On U.S. oil production, Sechin said: "After 2025, the
production volumes will decrease, namely because of the resource
base, to the extent that we know it today."
Earlier on Thursday, Rosneft said in a statement that OPEC's
decision to leave its output unchanged would not affect the work
of the company.
