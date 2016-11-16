OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia is ready to support OPEC's decision on an oil output freeze and sees big chances that the oil producers' group can agree on the terms of the freeze by Nov. 30, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak added that a decision had not yet been taken on which date to use for the output freeze, November or Jan. 1.

He also said there was a possibility he could meet Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih at a gas conference in Doha this week.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)