VIENNA Nov 30 The Russian Energy Ministry will
not send delegates for consultations or attend the OPEC meeting
this week as an observer, the ministry's press service told
Reuters on Monday.
Instead, the ministry expects an experts-level meeting with
OPEC in mid-December, meaning the Russian energy minister will
not attend.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
convene on Dec. 4 in Vienna.
A year ago, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and
Russia's most influential energy official, Rosneft
head Igor Sechin, attended consultations before OPEC held talks.
