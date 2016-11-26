MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia is continuing
consultations with OPEC aimed at stabilising oil markets and is
positive about a global deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak
said on Saturday.
In a statement, his ministry quoted Novak as saying OPEC had
to reach consensus within the group before other producers could
join such an agreement.
Earlier, Russian news agencies cited a diplomatic source as
saying that no Russian delegation would attend a meeting in
Vienna on Monday with OPEC experts, after Saudi Arabia pulled
out of the event. The ministry's statement did not say if Russia
would go or not.
