MOSCOW, June 3 The outcome of the Thursday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna won't have any impact on global oil prices, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying on Friday.

Brent oil prices held at around $50 a barrel on Friday although OPEC did not agree on output targets, supported by Saudi Arabia's pledge not to flood the market with more fuel. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova)