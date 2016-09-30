MOSCOW, Sept 30 Lukoil, Russia's
second biggest oil producer, is not ready to reduce its oil
output but will join oil market stabilisation measures if Russia
joins them, RIA news agency quoted Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit
Alekperov as saying.
TASS news agency also cited Alekperov as saying that all
Russian oil producers could sign a protocol on stabilising oil
production. It later clarified in Alekperov's quote that he was
talking about the need to sign such a protocol in case Russia
decides to join the process of output stabilisation.
Oil producers' cartel OPEC agreed on Wednesday to limit its
output to 32.5-33.0 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up
weak crude prices.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)