VIENNA Nov 26 Gulf oil producers have reached consensus on oil output policy, Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday.

"The GCC reached a consensus," Naimi told reporters, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council. "We are very confident that OPEC will have a unified position."

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Amena Bakr; Editing by Dale Hudson)