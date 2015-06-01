(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 1 Two landmark events this month
will underscore the extent to which the oil market's balance of
power has been transformed by the shale revolution.
In Washington, Congress will begin considering legislation
to permit the export of crude oil from the United States,
reversing a four decade ban put in place after the first oil
crisis in 1973/74.
In Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) is expected to roll over its crude production
target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) even though prices
have fallen more than 40 percent over the last 12 months.
Rather than reduce production to boost prices, Saudi Arabia
and the other OPEC members are prepared to continue pumping to
defend market share and maximise revenue.
After 40 years when OPEC appeared to play the dominant role
balancing supply and demand and influencing prices (sometimes
successfully, sometimes not), power has passed to the shale
drillers of North America.
Now it is the shale drillers who must decide whether to
respond to the recent price rebound by re-activating rigs and
completing more wells, at the risk of sending the price tumbling
again.
AN OIL SUPERPOWER
The United States has always been a major petroleum producer
and for much of its history it was a big exporter of both crude
oil and refined fuels as well (link.reuters.com/kyf84w).
Until as late as 1952, the United States still accounted for
more than half of worldwide daily crude production - dwarfing
output from other early producers such as the Dutch East Indies,
Burma, Russia, Romania, Mexico and Iran.
The United States ran a persistent trade surplus in crude
and refined fuels with the rest of the world. From 1952 onwards,
however, the country began to run deficits, which became
increasingly wide and had reached $2 billion per year by 1970
("Historical Statistics of the United States from Colonial Times
to 1970" 1975).
Between 1950 and 1970, the U.S. share of worldwide crude
production had fallen from 50 percent to just 20 percent.
FOREIGN COMPETITION
There was no shortage of oil at home: U.S. crude production
rose from 6 million bpd in 1952 to almost 10 million bpd in
1970.
But U.S. oil production from the ageing fields of Texas,
Oklahoma and California was undercut by lower cost producers in
the rest of the world.
Massive oil fields in the Middle East and Latin America,
discovered between the 1920s and the 1950s, were put into
production during the 1950s and 1960s (in many cases by U.S. and
European oil companies) unleashing a flood of cheap crude onto
world markets.
It posed a direct challenge to domestic U.S. producers.
"Since foreign oil was so much cheaper than domestic, it served
the short-term interests of American consumers. Dependence on
foreign oil, however, posed a problem for national security,"
according to historian Richard Vietor ("Energy policy in America
since 1945" 1984).
Anticipating heightened competition from foreign oil after
the end of World War Two, U.S. oil producers wrote to the
federal government in 1945 "it should be the policy of this
nation to so restrict amounts of imported oil so that such
quantities will not disturb or depress the producing end of the
domestic petroleum industry."
From 1950 to 1959, the U.S. oil industry tried various
voluntary restrictions on imports to help the struggling
producers of Texas and the other oil producing states. But the
voluntary approach failed to halt surging imports and in 1959
the federal government introduced legal quotas under the
Mandatory Oil Import Program, which lasted until 1973.
COPING WITH SURPLUS
In the meantime, the Texas Railroad Commission and other
state conservation commissions ordered domestic producers to
reduce output by flowing their wells only so many days each
month or choking them back to a percentage of their maximum
efficient rate of production.
By 1962, Texas wells were flowing on fewer than 10 days per
month to avoid flooding the market and to prop up prices, which
nonetheless continued to fall in real terms.
But the long period of low and falling real oil prices in
the 1950s and 1960s stimulated a massive increase in oil demand
while curbing investment in capacity in the United States to
replace depleting fields.
By 1972 the last remaining spare capacity in Texas had
disappeared, handing pricing power to OPEC, though the shift did
not become apparent for another 18 months, when the Arab
countries cut production and embargoed the United States in
protest at its support for Israel in the 1973 war.
The impact on the US trade balance from a combination of
stagnating domestic production, rising imports and sharply
higher prices was devastating.
The US deficit in crude and refined fuels soared from $2.3
billion in 1970 and $7 billion in 1973 to $24 billion by 1975
and $75 billion in 1980.
The gap narrowed to $30 billion in 1986 following the oil
price collapse and an increase in U.S. crude output but then
began to widen again more or less continuously for 20 years.
Since 2005, however, the combination of reduced petroleum
demand and the shale revolution has cut net imports of crude and
fuels from 12.5 million barrels per day to just 5 million b/d in
2014.
THE BALANCE OF POWER
There has never been a shortage of oil (either in the United
States or globally) at any point in the last 150 years - it's
just a question of price, investment and technology.
Big shifts in prices, trade and the balance of power have
been driven by discoveries (Pennsylvania in the 1860s, the
southwestern United States from 1900 through the 1930s,
California in the 1920s, Iran from 1908 and then the Arab
countries from the 1930s through the 1950s) and improvements in
technology (offshore, shale).
The last 70 years have seen repeated shifts in market share
and power between the United States and the Middle East
producers. The shale boom is just the latest manifestation.
In the 1950s and 1960s, it was the oil exporting countries
that squeezed producers in Texas and the other U.S. states. Now
U.S. producers are having the same impact in reverse thanks to
the shale revolution.
LESSONS FOR POLICYMAKERS
The history of relations between the United States and the
oil exporting countries contains three clear lessons.
First, attempts to control oil imports or exports in the
name of "national security" have never worked. The United States
has been most secure when its domestic oil industry has been
strong. At the moment that means permitting crude exports to
enable domestic producers to realise the best possible prices
and maximise production.
Second, OPEC has only intermittently played a decisive role
in shaping the supply-demand balance. For the most part, supply
and prices have been driven by factors outside the
organization's control (the exhaustion of U.S. spare capacity in
the early 1970s, big discoveries in Alaska and the North Sea in
the 1970s and 1980s, rapid growth in China in the 2000s and now
the shale revolution).
OPEC members have more often accommodated their policies to
developments in the global market rather than the other way
around. In that sense, the organization's response to the shale
revolution has been consistent with past experience.
Third, reports of the demise of OPEC are much exaggerated.
The United States currently accounts for about 10 percent of
global crude production, up from a low of less than 6 percent in
2008, but still just half its share in 1970.
The U.S. oil industry has become the marginal supplier of
crude to the global market and is driving prices. But its market
share is still just one-quarter of the crude and condensates
produced by OPEC members.
