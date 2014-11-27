VIENNA Nov 27 OPEC oil producers agreed on
Thursday to keep their official joint production target at 30
million barrels per day (bpd), the 12-member group said in a
statement at the end of their biannual meeting in Vienna.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which
met after oil prices had fallen by more than 30 percent in five
months, expressed their concern about the scale of oil
production from countries outside of OPEC.
Here are selected highlights from the OPEC statement:
"Recording its concern over the rapid decline in oil prices
in recent months, the Conference concurred that stable oil
prices - at a level which did not affect global economic growth
but which, at the same time, allowed producers to receive a
decent income and to invest to meet future demand - were vital
for world economic wellbeing.
"Accordingly, in the interest of restoring market
equilibrium, the Conference decided to maintain the production
level of 30.0 million barrels per day (bpd), as was agreed in
December 2011."
"The Conference reviewed the oil market outlook, as
presented by the Secretary General, in particular supply/demand
projections for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of
2015, with emphasis on the first half of the year.
"The Conference also considered forecasts for the world
economic outlook and noted that the global economic recovery was
continuing, albeit very slowly and unevenly spread, with growth
forecast at 3.2 percent for 2014 and 3.6 percent for 2015."
"The Conference also noted, importantly, that, although
world oil demand is forecast to increase during the year 2015,
this will, yet again, be offset by the projected increase of
1.36 million bpd in non-OPEC supply.
"The increase in oil and product stock levels in OECD
countries, where days of forward cover are comfortably above the
five-year average, coupled with the on-going rise in non-OECD
inventories, are indications of an extremely well-supplied
market."
"As always, in taking this decision, Member Countries
confirmed their readiness to respond to developments which could
have an adverse impact on the maintenance of an orderly and
balanced oil market.
"Agreeing on the need to be vigilant given the uncertainties
and risks associated with future developments in the world
economy, the Conference directed the Secretariat to continue its
close monitoring of developments in supply and demand, as well
as non-fundamental factors such as speculative activity, keeping
Member Countries fully briefed on developments.
"The Conference resolved that its next Ordinary Meeting will
convene in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, 5th June 2015."
