RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
VIENNA, June 2 Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez said on Tuesday that the best way towards achieving stabilisation in the oil market is through agreement and active cooperation among all exporters.
In a statement ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, he also highlighted the work being undertaken at a technical level by OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
"In this regard, one of the proposals is the need to establish a standing technical working group ... in order to monitor the market and make recommendations to increase the effectiveness of the decision-making process of the producing countries," the statement said. (Reporting by OPEC newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LONDON, May 2 U.S. crude production is surging, complicating OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market.