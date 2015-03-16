* OPEC output data converges with outside estimates
* Actual member output often disputed
* Greater transparency valued in market share fight
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 16 OPEC members' own versions of
their oil output were for years greeted with such scepticism
that the group resorted to publishing what others thought they
were producing.
That gave rise to a mini-industry of OPEC watchers, tapping
secretive sources to track every barrel. Output was hotly
contested when the group squabbled over member quotas, which
have since been abandoned.
But on Monday, OPEC issued a set of production figures as
reported to its Vienna Secretariat by member-countries, without
any countries missing from the total for the first time in
months. {OPEC/M]
These also showed the difference between OPEC output based
on member-countries' own submissions, and that provided by
OPEC's list of secondary sources, which include consultants and
industry media, to be narrowing.
"I can see some countries trying to address these problems
and publish better data," said an oil market expert working for
a European government. "But there are a few countries that I
doubt have made much progress."
As OPEC accounts for the bulk of the world's oil exports,
its production level is vital information for traders, consumers
and governments. The trouble is that finding that number is no
easy task due to a dearth of timely official information.
Due to that challenge, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries since 2012 in its monthly report has
published two sets of numbers - one from member-countries
themselves, and one from the secondary sources.
The two often show wide differences. But the gap between
their OPEC output total has now narrowed to about 230,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the February 2015 estimates published
on Monday, from almost 1 million bpd in the first data set given
in 2012.
The change could reflect efforts by OPEC and other
government agencies to improve the transparency of oil markets
through programmes such as the Joint Organisations Data
Initiative (JODI), and comes at a time when OPEC is defending
market share from rival suppliers.
There is little disagreement over the output rate of top
producer Saudi Arabia, which told OPEC it pumped 9.64 million
bpd in February while the secondary sources estimated 9.68
million bpd.
"We are at a serious moment with OPEC defending market
share," said the oil market expert. "It makes sense to be
transparent."
The figures still show some long-standing output claims by
OPEC members to be pumping at different levels than estimated by
the secondary sources.
For example, Venezuela told OPEC it pumped 2.74 million bpd
in February, while the secondary sources estimated production at
2.34 million bpd.
And large differences persist. The secondary sources put
Iraq's February production 540,000 bpd higher than Iraq itself.
(Editing by William Hardy)