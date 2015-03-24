* Global oil demand stronger than expected
* U.S. oil market 'really tough' as stocks rise
* Rising Saudi output due to export sales, local needs
By Rania El Gamal
RIYADH, March 24 Stronger-than-expected global
oil demand should help support crude prices at around $55-$60 a
barrel in the next two months despite some signs of a growing
glut in the United States, a senior Gulf OPEC delegate told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The comments appear to counter some market forecasts that
the U.S. oil glut may push prices to as low as $20-$30
and are a sign that the core Gulf OPEC members
remain confident about their strategy of defending market share.
"Global demand is definitely growing much stronger than
expected. In December, January, and especially February it was
beyond what forecasts anticipated," the delegate said.
Low oil prices may have encouraged demand to pick up
particularly in the United States but also in Asia, the Gulf
delegate, who declined to be identified, added.
Oil prices are expected to fluctuate around $55-$60 a barrel
through April, when they may come under pressure because of
seasonal refinery maintenance and rising stocks in the United
States, the Gulf OPEC delegate said.
International benchmark Brent crude was trading
above $55 on Tuesday.
Underlining brimming U.S. supplies, crude stocks rose nearly
three times as much as expected, as storage at the Cushing,
Oklahoma oil hub reached a new record, a government report
showed last week.
"There are still uncertainties, prices will stay fluctuating
around 55-60 dollars," the delegate said.
"If you look at the U.S., it's really tough, stockpiling is
rising. But if you look at the international market, stocks are
on the higher side but they are still within the five-year
average."
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday the
top oil-exporting country is producing around 10 million barrels
per day (bpd), indicating higher demand is helping the kingdom
claw back market share.
The Gulf OPEC delegate said rising production reflects
increasing exports to meet global demand as well as growing
local needs.
"Increased production is due to two reasons: sales for the
international market reflecting stronger demand from customers,
not anything else, and local needs with the new refineries
online," the Gulf delegate said.
Saudi Arabia tends to raise production in the summer months,
when the kingdom uses more crude in local power plants to meet
air-conditioning needs.
Official data showed Saudi crude exports rose in January to
7.474 million bpd, the highest since at least April 2014, while
volumes refined domestically remained high.
Saudi Arabia was the driving force behind November's refusal
by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to prop
up prices by cutting output alone, in a bid to boost demand and
defend market share from rival suppliers.
