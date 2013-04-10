* Lowers 2013 forecast oil demand growth by 40,000 bpd
* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC its output in March was flat
* OPEC pumping just 190,000 bpd above official target
* IEA's oil report due on Thursday
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 10 OPEC on Wednesday trimmed its
forecast for global growth in oil demand in 2013, becoming the
second of the world's closely watched oil forecasters this week
to predict weaker consumption.
The move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries in a monthly report follows a similar downward
revision to oil demand growth in 2013 by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Tuesday.
OPEC now expects world oil demand will rise by 800,000
barrels per day (bpd) this year, a cut of 40,000 bpd from the
previous estimate. It cited weaker-than-expected oil use in
developed economies, particularly Europe and Japan.
"Monthly data that is starting to emerge for the first
quarter of 2013 suggests that OECD demand may be disappointing
compared with our previous assessment," said the report by
economists at OPEC's Vienna headquarters.
OPEC, the source of more than a third of the world's oil,
has been flagging the prospect that demand may prove weaker than
expected due to the euro zone's economic problems and
uncertainties about the outlook for the U.S. economy.
The EIA on Tuesday also cut its 2013 world oil demand growth
forecast by 50,000 bpd, although it still sees a stronger rate
of growth in oil demand than OPEC of 960,000 bpd.
The third closely watched oil forecaster, the International
Energy Agency, updates its outlook on Thursday.
In the report, OPEC slightly increased the forecast demand
for its own crude in 2013 by 40,000 bpd to 29.75 million bpd,
due to a lower expectation of supplies from outside the
12-member group.
OPEC's production is still running higher than that,
although supply has been falling in recent months and, according
to the report, declined again in March.
Output from the OPEC members fell by 100,000 bpd last month
to 30.19 million bpd, according to secondary sources cited by
the report, led by Iran and Nigeria. That would be the lowest
since March 2011, based on Reuters data.
That suggests OPEC is pumping a mere 190,000 bpd more than
its output target of 30 million bpd, which the group is
scheduled to review at a May 31 meeting. OPEC is not currently
expected to make major changes to policy at the meeting.
OPEC's report also indicated its top crude exporter Saudi
Arabia is still keeping output flat after a sharp reduction in
supply at the end of 2012, that coincided with a rise in oil
prices.
Saudi Arabia told OPEC it pumped 9.14 million bpd in March,
steady from 9.15 million bpd in February.
