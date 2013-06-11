(Removes typo in para 1)
* Sees second-half 2013 demand growth rising to 900,000 bpd
* Rising OPEC output in line with 2nd-half demand view
* Reiterates demand outlook subject to downside risk
* U.S. government report due later Tuesday, IEA on Wednesday
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 11 OPEC predicted world oil demand
will grow more quickly in the rest of 2013 and indicated the
group can keep pumping more oil than the output target it
retained at a May 31 meeting without over-supplying the market.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a
monthly report forecast world oil demand would expand by 900,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the second half, up from 700,000 bpd in
the first six months of 2013.
"The second half of the year is expected to see higher
demand," said the report by OPEC's economists. "In terms of
demand growth, the expected global economic recovery in the
second half of this year could also add more barrels to
seasonally higher global consumption."
With oil prices near the group's preferred level of $100 a
barrel, OPEC at a May 31 meeting agreed to retain its output
target at 30 million bpd, leaving the door open for informal
supply tweaks by top exporter Saudi Arabia depending on demand.
OPEC has been pumping above the target and in May. Supply
rose by 106,000 bpd to 30.57 million bpd, according to secondary
sources cited by the report, led by Saudi Arabia which typically
pumps more in summer to meet domestic air conditioning demand.
Still, the report said that output rate was broadly in line
with OPEC's estimate of the average demand for its crude in the
second half of 30.47 million bpd - meaning most of the surplus
will be absorbed rather than head into inventories.
"Overall, existing fundamentals portray a market with ample
supply, which is further reflected in comfortable crude oil
stock levels," the report said.
OPEC reiterated its familiar warning of downside risks to
the demand outlook from weak economic growth.
For 2013 as a whole, it forecast world oil use would grow by
780,000 bpd, slightly lower than 790,000 bpd previously
expected.
The report is the first of this month's three prominent oil
supply and demand forecasts to emerge. The U.S. government's
Energy Information Administration - at present more bullish on
demand growth than OPEC with a forecast of 890,000 bpd - issues
its report later on Tuesday.
The International Energy Agency's monthly update is due on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)