(Removes duplicated word in lead)
* Fundamentals do not reflect "this low price" - Badri
* OPEC fine for 2014 with average prices, sec gen says
* U.S. tight oil output will slow in 2018-2020
* OPEC must be ready to pump 40 mln bpd by 2040
By Alex Lawler and David Sheppard
LONDON, Oct 29 OPEC's oil production is unlikely
to change much in 2015 and there is no need to panic at the
crude price drop, OPEC's secretary general said on Wednesday,
adding to indications the exporter group is in no hurry to cut
output.
Abdullah al-Badri also said output of higher-cost oil
supplies such as shale would be curbed if oil remained at around
$85 a barrel, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries enjoys lower costs and will see higher demand for its
crude in the longer term.
Oil's drop below the $100-mark, the level many OPEC members
had endorsed, has raised the question of whether OPEC will cut
supply when it meets in November. Badri said OPEC's output was
unlikely to change much next year, adding to signs a decision to
cut in November is unlikely.
"I don't think 2015 will be far away from 2014 in terms of
production," Badri told reporters in London at the annual Oil &
Money conference. "There is nothing wrong with the market."
Brent crude has dropped more than a quarter from
above $115 per barrel in June as abundant supplies of
high-quality oil such as U.S. shale have overwhelmed demand in
many markets, filling stocks worldwide.
But lower prices pose a threat to supply outside OPEC. While
OPEC's oil production costs are low, as much as half of shale
output would be under threat if prices remain at current levels,
Badri said.
"If prices stay at $85, we will see a lot of investment, a
lot of oil, going out of the market," he told the conference.
"About 65 percent of the producers, they have high costs. Not
OPEC."
Badri did not predict the outcome of OPEC's meeting on Nov.
27, saying the decision was up to the group's oil ministers, and
appealed for calm over the decline in prices.
"We do not see much change in the fundamentals. Demand is
still growing, supply is also growing. OPEC is reviewing the
situation," he said.
"The most important thing is we should not panic," he said.
"Unfortunately, everybody is panicking. We really need to sit,
and think and see how this will develop."
He dismissed suggestions that OPEC countries, in setting
lower official selling prices for their crude oil, have embarked
on a price war to preserve market share.
PRICE FLOOR
Badri declined to specify a level at which oil prices might
find a floor, saying OPEC did not have a price target but would
instead leave that to the market.
"OPEC's average price will still be $100 at the end of this
year so we are fine for 2014," he said. "The fundamentals do not
reflect this low price."
"OPEC does not have a price target. We must let the market
settle down."
Brent was trading around $87.30 by 1430 GMT after
reaching a four-year low of $82.60 two weeks ago.
Badri said last month that he expected OPEC to lower its oil
output target when it meets in Vienna, which would be its first
formal output cut since the 2008 financial crisis.
OPEC has a production target of 30 million barrels per day
(bpd) and Badri suggested last month that this should be cut to
around 29.5 million bpd.
Since then, OPEC members Iran and Kuwait have said a cut in
output at the meeting was unlikely. Top producer Saudi Arabia
has yet to comment publicly.
Badri reiterated that supplies from rival producers, such as
shale oil, were not a threat to OPEC long-term and said OPEC had
to be ready to pump far more in future.
"In the longer term, OPEC must be ready to produce. Around
2018-2020, U.S. tight oil will slow down," he said. "By 2040,
OPEC must be ready to produce 40 million bpd of oil, and 50
million bpd of liquids, that's crude and natural gas liquids."
(Writing by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Dale Hudson and
William Hardy)