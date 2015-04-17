* Iran return could further hit oil price
* OPEC last set quotas in 2008, not easy to revive them
* Group meets on June 5
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 17 OPEC should consider
re-introducing individual output quotas, shuffled quietly to
one side in 2008, to prevent oversupply hitting prices should
Iran increase its oil exports following a deal over its nuclear
work, an OPEC delegate said.
A proposal to reintroduce quotas would spark a fierce debate
in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as
national prestige and market share are at stake.
After refusing to cut output last year, OPEC is pumping much
more than its overall output target of 30 million barrels per
day (bpd) because of record Saudi Arabian output, higher Iraqi
exports and a partial return of Libyan crude.
"Iraq is increasing each month and if that is so and if Iran
is back, then either the price has to go down or there has to be
some sort of arrangements," said a senior OPEC delegate from a
non-Gulf OPEC member who declined to be identified.
"If the potential production of all member-countries exceeds
the 30 million barrels, first there is a need to divide it among
the members. That means to return to a quota."
On the one hand, quotas are the credible way to split and
monitor production between members should the group decide to
reduce output to support prices.
On the other, OPEC would have to decide what to base the
quotas on - oil reserves, production, capacity growth or other
metrics - and negotiate various countries' claims to be treated
as an exception.
Iran has argued its output was artificially restricted by
sanctions and Iraq has said it needs a larger share after years
of war and sanctions.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia, which used to shoulder the bulk
of OPEC cuts, says OPEC cannot cut output alone and, in a move
seen by some analysts as a staking out of market share before a
potential Iranian output increase, raised output in March.
Still, the delegate's comments show that OPEC's hawks - its
less wealthy members outside the Gulf - have not given up on
lobbying for an OPEC cut. They are suffering from the halving of
oil prices since last June and in many cases lack the capacity
to raise output.
OPEC meets on June 5. Libya's OPEC governor has called for
an OPEC cut of at least 800,000 bpd, and Iran has called for an
least 5 percent reduction - or 1.5 million bpd using the output
ceiling as a baseline.
A rise in Iranian exports moved a step closer with the
framework deal with world powers over its nuclear programme, the
International Energy Agency said this week.
Other officials in OPEC countries that would like to see a
production cut are worried a potential lifting of sanctions on
Iran could hit prices further, and open to the idea of action.
"It might well get worse when and if the sanctions on Iran
are lifted," said a delegate from one of OPEC's producers
outside the Gulf. "We are suffering with low prices, and if we
can do anything to push the prices up we will do it."
The group's output ceiling of 30 million bpd, in place since
2012, does not specify quotas for the individual members.
(Editing by William Hardy)