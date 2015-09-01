LONDON, Sept 1 An OPEC publication written by
the exporter group's public relations team helped oil prices
jump and prompted speculation over a possible shift in output
policy - to the bafflement of some OPEC insiders.
The commentary on Monday in the OPEC Bulletin, a magazine
issued by OPEC's Vienna headquarters, said downward pressure on
prices due to higher production "remains a cause for concern"
and OPEC "stands ready to talk to all other producers".
While the 799-word article helped add another 8 percent to
oil's three-day surge, by Tuesday it seemed clear there was no
sign of a significant shift in OPEC policy or any indication of
a fresh push to shore up markets, analysts and OPEC insiders
said.
A Gulf delegate said the Bulletin reflected genuine concern
in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries about
falling prices but it did not signal a policy shift or pending
production cut.
"I see it as a message sent to the market that we are
willing to talk to non-OPEC, we are concerned about prices and
we are not closing our eyes to what's going on."
Another OPEC insider said: "I found it surprising,"
referring to the jump in prices on Monday. "The Bulletin wasn't
saying anything new."
The Bulletin, a glossy magazine, is written by OPEC's PR
department based in Vienna and lists 12 editorial staff. It is
reviewed by senior officials at the OPEC secretariat before
publication.
In the magazine, the following disclaimer appears under the
heading "editorial policy": "The contents do not necessarily
reflect the official views of OPEC nor its member countries."
While the Bulletin has included similar commentaries on the
market before - in April it criticised unidentified non-member
countries for not cooperating in propping up prices - it does
not tend to move oil prices.
Traders are wondering whether OPEC and its de-facto leader
Saudi Arabia will stick with the policy adopted in 2014 of
defending market share, even after the slide in oil prices to
their lowest in more than six years last month.
While Saudi Arabia has not commented publicly, some had seen
the Bulletin as indicating a shift.
"Yesterday the market got somewhat excited by the editorial
of the OPEC Bulletin," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at
Petromatrix. "This was read by some market participants as
making a first overture for a change of policy."
The excitement appeared to be fading on Tuesday as Brent oil
traded down 6.5 percent by 1507 GMT.
