* OECD oil stocks rose in January despite deal to cut supply
* Non-OPEC 2017 supply growth forecast raised to 400,000 bpd
* OPEC delivers more than pledged oil cut in February
* But Saudi Arabia's own figure suggests weaker compliance
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 14 OPEC said on Tuesday oil
inventories had continued to rise despite a global deal to cut
supply and raised its forecast of production in 2017 from
outside the group, suggesting complications in the effort to
clear a glut.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
curbing its output by about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd)
from Jan. 1, the first cut in eight years. Russia and 10 other
non-OPEC producers agreed to cut half as much.
But in its monthly report, OPEC said oil stocks in
industrialised nations rose in January to stand 278 million
barrels above the five-year average, of which the surplus in
crude was 209 million barrels and the rest refined products.
"Despite the supply adjustment, stocks have continued to
rise, not just in the U.S., but also in Europe," OPEC said in
the report.
"Nevertheless, prices have undoubtedly been provided a floor
by the production accords."
Oil prices fell after the release of the report to
trade close to $50 a barrel, their lowest since November. Crude
is still up from about $40 a barrel a year ago and a 12-year low
near $27 reached in January 2016.
In the report, OPEC pointed to an increase in its members'
compliance with the deal.
Supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets
under the accord fell to 29.681 million bpd last month,
according to figures from secondary sources that OPEC uses to
monitor output.
That means OPEC has complied by more than 100 percent with
its plan to lower output for those nations to 29.804 million
bpd, according to a Reuters calculation. OPEC gave no compliance
figure in the report.
But the report revised up its estimate of oil supply from
producers outside OPEC this year, as higher oil prices following
the supply cut help spur a revival in U.S. shale drilling.
Production outside OPEC is now expected to rise by 400,000
bpd, 160,000 more than previously thought. U.S. oil output in
2017 was revised up by 100,000 bpd.
SAUDI REPORTS OUTPUT RISE
OPEC said its production, including cut-exempted Nigeria and
Libya, fell by 140,000 bpd in February to 31.96 million bpd, led
by a large cut by top exporter Saudi Arabia.
While the OPEC secondary sources said Saudi output fell in
February to 9.797 million bpd, Saudi Arabia reported to OPEC
that it increased to 10.011 million bpd - which would reduce the
compliance rate.
OPEC uses two sets of data to monitor output - figures
provided by each country and by secondary sources, which include
industry media. This is a legacy of old disputes over real
production levels.
Production levels reported to OPEC by other members in
February including Algeria, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and
Venezuela were also higher than estimated by the secondary
sources.
OPEC maintains that stockpiles will begin to fall thanks to
the supply cut, saying that in the second half of the year "the
market is expected to start balancing or even see the start of a
drawdown in oil inventories."
OPEC revised upward its forecast for world oil demand in
2017 and said the requirement for OPEC crude would average 32.35
million bpd - more than current production, suggesting stocks
will drop if output does not rise.
