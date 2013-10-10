* Leaves 2014 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged
* Trims expected fourth quarter, 2014 demand for OPEC crude
* OPEC still pumps more than 2014 forecast demand
* IEA report due on Friday
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 10 OPEC further lowered the forecast
demand for its crude in the fourth quarter and 2014, and said
its production remained higher than next year's global
requirement despite a plunge in Iraqi and Libyan output.
The outlook could point to a challenging 2014 for the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Rising rival
output will make it harder for it to keep its own production at
high rates without risking a drop in prices below its preferred
level of $100 a barrel.
In a monthly report issued on Thursday, OPEC forecast demand
for its oil in 2014 will average 29.56 million barrels per day
(bpd), down 50,000 bpd from its previous estimate.
OPEC also sees lower demand for its crude in the fourth
quarter - when demand usually reaches an annual peak due to the
Northern Hemisphere winter - and painted a bearish picture on
the prospects for refined fuels.
"Despite the more positive outlook for the U.S. and Europe,
global product markets are expected to come under pressure over
the winter season," the report, from OPEC economists, said.
"The combination of sluggish demand and increasing product
supplies are likely to dampen margins, leading to lower refinery
runs over this period."
Demand for OPEC crude in the fourth quarter of 2013 is
expected to average 30.49 million bpd, 230,000 bpd less than
previously forecast.
According to secondary sources cited in the report, OPEC
pumped 30.05 million bpd in September despite a drop in Iraqi
and Libyan supply, leaving output 490,000 bpd more than next
year's demand forecast.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia kept its output above 10 million
bpd for a second month, according to the report, helping to
cover shortfalls caused by strikes and protests in Libya and
construction work at Iraq's main export terminal.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil,
meets on Dec. 4 in Vienna to decide whether to adjust its output
target of 30 million bpd.
In an interview on Oct. 1, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah
al-Badri said he was comfortable with the 2014 market outlook
and the forecast demand drop for OPEC oil was not large, a sign
the group may not make big policy changes in December.
In Thursday's report, OPEC left estimated growth in world
demand next year at 1.04 million bpd, while leaving the non-OPEC
supply forecast almost unchanged at 1.21 million bpd. The United
States, undergoing a shale energy boom, is expected to be a
major contributor to next year's supply growth.
OPEC's report is the second of this month's trio of oil
supply and demand forecasts. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Tuesday trimmed its 2014 global oil demand
growth forecast.
The International Energy Agency, which advises 28
industrialized countries, updates its outlook on Friday.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)