* Expects global demand growth to rise to 1.21 million bpd
* United States again set to lead non-OPEC output growth
* Sees 310,000 bpd decline in demand for OPEC crude
* IEA report due on Friday
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, July 10 OPEC expects its share of the
world oil market to shrink in 2015 for a third year running, due
in part to the U.S. shale oil boom, giving the exporter group
little comfort from an acceleration in global demand.
Making its first 2015 forecast in a monthly report, the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said demand
for its oil next year would average 29.37 million barrels per
day (bpd), down 310,000 bpd from 2014.
The report by the 12-member OPEC points to ample supplies
next year, especially if there is further progress in resolving
outages in OPEC countries Libya, Iraq and Iran. Those production
problems have curbed supply this year and helped support prices
above $100 a barrel.
"Even if next year's world economic growth turns out to be
better than expected and crude oil demand outperforms
expectations, OPEC will have sufficient supply to provide to the
market," the report from OPEC's Vienna headquarters said.
The report is also a further illustration that technology
for extracting oil and gas from shale is, for now, reducing
dependence on OPEC.
OPEC also forecast a recovery in demand next year as
economic growth gathers pace, predicting that world oil use will
expand by 1.21 million bpd, up from this year's 1.13 million bpd
increase.
But non-OPEC supply, the source of two in every three
barrels, is expected to increase next year by 1.31 million bpd,
more than demand, with the United States leading the way.
OPEC expects U.S. production to average 13.12 million bpd in
2015, up 880,000 bpd from 2014 and the highest increase of all
non-OPEC countries. Still, it warned that a drop in oil prices -
among other risks - could dampen the expansion.
"Despite the anticipated strong growth from tight oil
developments in 2015, a certain level of risk remains, mainly
related to the current oil price, infrastructure and
environmental issues," OPEC said.
OPEC's report also indicates that the demand for its crude
next year will fall further below its output target of 30
million bpd. At a meeting in June, OPEC agreed to retain the 30
million bpd target for the second half of 2014.
Protests and unrest in Libya, Western sanctions on Iran and
fighting in Iraq have taken their toll on OPEC production in
recent months, keeping output sometimes below the target.
OPEC pumped 29.70 million bpd in June, down 79,000 bpd from
May, according to secondary sources cited by the report.
Supply could increase in July should Libya's production sustain
a recent recovery.
In addition to rising non-OPEC supply, OPEC also said its
own members would boost supply of natural gas liquids and
non-conventional oil by 200,000 bpd in 2015, further trimming
the requirement for OPEC crude.
OPEC's forecast of next year's growth in world oil demand is
lower than that of the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration, which on Tuesday predicted consumption would
increase by 1.46 million bpd.
Another closely watched report on global oil supply and
demand, from the International Energy Agency which advises
industrialised countries, is due on Friday.
(Editing by Pravin Char and David Goodman)