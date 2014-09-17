* To early to say if cut needed - Gulf delegate

* OPEC meets on Nov. 27 to set policy

* Algeria's oil minister dismisses concern over prices (Adds details, further comments)

By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler

DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 17 OPEC may not need to cut its oil output target at a meeting in November, a Gulf OPEC delegate and other OPEC sources said on Wednesday, as strengthening demand in coming winter months should support oil prices that have fallen below $100 a barrel.

Oil ministers from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are scheduled to meet in Vienna on Nov. 27, to consider whether to adjust their output target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) for early 2015.

On Tuesday, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said he expected the group's production to be around 29.50 million bpd in 2015, not 30 million bpd. "I think our target will be lower, maybe by 500,000," he said.

But OPEC delegates said on Wednesday it was too early to predict a cut in the output target, while Algeria's oil minister said he believed current prices were not a matter for concern.

"It is still early to judge," a OPEC delegate from a Gulf country said.

A second delegate said: "All believe oil prices will recover, so no need for action."

Analysts saw Badri's comments as a sign that some in OPEC were becoming concerned by lower prices, which dropped below the group's preferred $100 a barrel last week. Brent crude was trading near $99 on Wednesday.

Badri's remarks follow the publication of OPEC's latest monthly oil market report last week, in which OPEC cut its forecast of the global demand for its crude in 2015, implying OPEC will need to trim production.

Still, that does not mean OPEC will cut its target, an OPEC source said. In recent years, OPEC has kept the ceiling unchanged and left supply management to informal tweaks by Saud Arabia, supported by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

"OPEC's output will need to be lower next year," the source said. "But what the ministers decide in November, that's their decision."

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi played down concerns about the fall in prices below $100 and said it was too early for OPEC to act.

A Gulf source said on Wednesday demand would recover, although prices could stay at times below $100.

"I think prices would continue fluctuating 5 percent or so around $100," a Gulf delegate said on Wednesday, adding that he did not see a risk of a downward trend in prices.

"Yes, there is slowdown in demand, but the market is still in a more balanced situation. Demand is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter," the Gulf source said.

Algeria's oil minister, an advocate of measures likely to support high oil prices in the past, made similar remarks, saying he was not worried by the decline in prices.

"The current prices do not constitute a particular concern within oil circles," Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi told Algeria's official APS news agency on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Susan Thomas and William Hardy)