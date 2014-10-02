LONDON/DUBAI Oct 2 Some OPEC countries are becoming more worried about the drop in oil prices and calling for supply cuts, but its core Gulf members are still betting winter demand will revive the market, suggesting the group is no closer to any collective steps.

The differing views within the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries highlights a split between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies and other members, such as Iran, who face greater budget pressures from sub-$100 oil.

"It is really bad that prices are falling, which is a result of increased U.S. production, slower economic recovery of the EU and lower growth in China," said a delegate from one of OPEC's African members.

"I think that the next OPEC meeting will have to deal with the matter."

OPEC meets to set its oil output policy on Nov. 27.

Oil has fallen from $115 in June to below $92 a barrel on Thursday, a 27-month low, after Saudi Arabia cut its official selling crde prices, raising concern in the market that OPEC's top producer would not reduce its output.

A second source familiar with OPEC policy said that while the market was weak, with supply exceeding demand, it was too early for OPEC to think of joint action to bolster prices.

"A collective OPEC decision needs clear signals from each country, which is not there yet," the source said.

So far, only Iran has called publicly for OPEC to act to support prices. OPEC's Gulf Arab producers so far remain unworried with Saudi Arabia's oil minister appearing to downplay the price drop and delegates have stopped short of calling for action to bolster prices.

OPEC's output is climbing and in September hit its highest since November 2012 due to further recovery in Libya and higher output from the Gulf producers, according to a Reuters survey. (Editing by William Hardy)