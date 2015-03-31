* Supply rises by 560,000 bpd, led by Iraq
* Saudi Arabia boosts output, responding to higher demand
* Output 630,000 bpd above OPEC's target
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 31 OPEC oil supply has jumped in
March to its highest since October as Iraq's exports rebounded
after bad weather and Saudi Arabia pumped at close to record
rates, a Reuters survey found, a sign key members are sticking
to their effort to regain market share.
The increase from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries adds to excess supply in the market, despite
some signs that the halving of crude prices since June 2014 is
encouraging higher oil demand.
OPEC supply has risen in March to 30.63 million barrels per
day (bpd) from a revised 30.07 million bpd in February,
according to the survey based on shipping data and information
from sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
"Demand might be a bit stronger than expected at the
beginning of the year, but I don't think it is strong enough to
absorb the entire oversupply," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst
at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "There's still oversupply in the
market, which is reflected in the inventory builds."
Besides Saudi Arabia, the main reasons for the rise are the
resolution of involuntary outages - Iraq lifted exports due to
improved weather and Libya managed to nudge production higher
despite unrest.
If the total remains unrevised at 30.63 million bpd, March's
supply would be OPEC's highest since 30.64 million bpd in
October 2014, based on Reuters surveys.
Saudi Arabia was the driving force behind OPEC's refusal
last year to prop up prices by cutting its output target of 30
million bpd, in a bid to discourage more costly rival supplies.
The group holds its next meeting in June, and comments from OPEC
officials suggest it will not alter the policy.
In March, the largest increase has come from Iraq, whose
southern oil exports recovered following bad weather that
delayed tanker loadings, according to shipping data and industry
sources. Northern exports were slightly lower.
Based on this survey, Iraq's exports have come close to
December's record high of 2.94 million bpd, depending on whether
tankers at the southern ports on earlier on Tuesday actually
depart in March. Iraq was hoping to reach 3 million bpd of
exports this month.
Saudi Arabia has increased output to within a whisker of 10
million bpd on average in March, sources in the survey said, due
to higher demand from export customers and an increased local
requirement in new oil refineries.
"The Saudis say they are responding to higher demand and I
tend to believe that, looking at the strong refining margins in
Singapore," said an oil consultant. Margins are well above the
annual average in Asia, which buys the bulk of Saudi Arabia's
exports.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on March 22 output was
"around" 10 million bpd. The highest known Saudi output is 10.05
million bpd in 2013, according to figures from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Of countries with lower output in March, the biggest decline
was in Angola, partly due to a force majeure on exports on BP's
Saturno crude stream. OPEC's other West
African producer Nigeria also exported fewer cargoes in March.
(Editing by William Hardy)