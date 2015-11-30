Nov 30 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in November and October and September, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday. The survey indicates output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November. OPEC is pumping much more than its notional target of 30 million bpd. Totals are rounded. There are no individual quotas disclosed for the OPEC member countries. November October output output Algeria 1.11 1.11 Angola 1.79 1.81 Ecuador 0.54 0.53 Iran 2.88 2.89 Iraq 4.1 3.95 (R) Kuwait 2.75 2.73 (R) Libya 0.40 0.41 Nigeria 1.95 2.02 Qatar 0.66 0.65 Saudi Arabia 10.25 10.20 (R) UAE 2.89 2.90 Venezuela 2.45 2.44 TOTAL OPEC 31.77 31.64 R = Revised OPEC's target excludes condensate and natural gas liquids. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Evans)