* Output falls by 170,000 bpd to 31.62 million bpd
* Iraq supply declines on lower southern exports
* Top producer Saudi Arabia keeps output steady to flat
* OPEC output up almost 1.40 mbpd since 2014 policy shift
* For a table of OPEC output, see
LONDON, Jan 5 OPEC oil output fell in December,
a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, led by lower supply from Iraq
following a record-breaking month in November and smaller
declines elsewhere in the producer group.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
still pumping close to record amounts as Saudi Arabia and other
big producers focus on market share, weighing on any recovery in
oil prices from near 11-year lows.
OPEC supply fell in December to 31.62 million barrels per
day (bpd) from a revised 31.79 million in November, according to
the survey, based on shipping data and information from sources
at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.
Oil prices have more than halved in 18 months and hit an
11-year low in the wake of OPEC's Dec. 4 decision to keep its
year-old policy of no output restraint. The current crisis
between Saudi Arabia and Iran - expected to pump more oil as
sanctions are lifted - makes cooperation over supply even less
likely, analysts say.
"There is certainly no chance of Saudi Arabia scaling back
its oil supply to make space for Iranian oil," said Carsten
Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, adding the tensions still
justify a risk premium on prices because they could escalate.
"In other words, the existing oversupply may actually grow
further in the short term."
OPEC has boosted production by almost 1.40 million bpd since
its November 2014 refusal to cut supply and prop up prices.
Output is not far below July's 31.88 million bpd, the highest
since Reuters records began in 1997.
The biggest monthly decline in output came from Iraq, the
world's fastest growing source of supply growth last year.
Exports from Iraq's main outlet, its southern terminals,
have slipped from November's record level which had been boosted
by delayed October cargoes, but are likely to reach new highs in
the coming months, industry sources said.
Shipments from Iraq's north by the Kurdistan Regional
Government via Ceyhan in Turkey have edged lower, while those by
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation have remained at zero
for a third month, the survey found.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia has kept output steady to slightly
lower, sources in the survey said, due to less demand from
outside the country and largely steady domestic use.
"Directionally supply is down a little bit," said a source
who tracks Saudi output. Saudi production reached a record high
of 10.56 million bpd in June.
Nigerian output declined by 50,000 bpd due to disruptions to
exports from the Brass River and Bonny production streams,
sources in the survey said.
Output in Iran, eager to reclaim its spot as OPEC's
second-largest producer when sanctions over its nuclear
programme are lifted, is edging up, the survey found. Kuwait and
Qatar also posted small supply rises.
Indonesia, which rejoined OPEC on Dec. 4 bringing the
membership to 13, will be included in the January survey.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by David Evans)