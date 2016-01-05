* Longest period of Saudi output above 10 million bpd for
decades
* Iranian exports to jump after sanctions removed
* Saudi-Iran tensions spike makes OPEC deal a distant dream
LONDON, Jan 5 The collapse in relations between
Saudi Arabia and Iran after the Saudi execution of a Shi'ite
cleric puts an end to speculation that OPEC could somehow agree
production curbs to lift the price of oil anytime soon.
A Reuters survey of OPEC production showed on Tuesday that
Saudi Arabia ended 2015 with its output at full tilt, with no
sign of cutting supply to make room for Iran, which plans to
ramp up its own output when international financial sanctions
are lifted this year.
According to the survey, compiled from shipping data, oil
company figures and industry experts, Saudi production for
December averaged 10.15 million barrels per day.
That means it was above 10 million barrels per day for nine
straight months, the longest period of sustained production
above that threshold for decades.
The determination by the world's biggest exporter Saudi
Arabia to defend its market share despite a global glut has
helped drive oil prices to their lowest in 11 years.
Meanwhile, the lifting of sanctions on Iran in line with a
nuclear agreement is expected to provide the biggest increase in
supply of 2016. The world is now producing 1.5 million barrels a
day more than it is consuming, and Iran is promising to add
another million bpd to supply over the next 12 months.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries failed to
agree any caps on production at its annual meeting in Vienna
last month, amid acrimony between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the
Gulf region's main Sunni and Shi'ite powers.
If there was still any suggestion that the two rivals might
somehow overcome their animosity to agree to manage supply this
year, it was buried on Monday when Riyadh called off diplomatic
ties with Tehran over Iran's response to the execution of Saudi
Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
Several OPEC delegates told Reuters they now saw no chance
of any improvement in relations between OPEC members, which have
been already very low over the past months.
"This new situation will just make it worse and I see no
agreement to be reached within OPEC," one representative to OPEC
from a member country outside the Gulf region said, on condition
of anonymity.
Fellow Gulf OPEC members the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait
have backed Saudi Arabia in the diplomatic crisis that could
deepen sectarian tension in the Arab world. Iraq, OPEC's
second-biggest producer, has joined Iran in criticising Riyadh.
"The renewed surge in Saudi-Iran tensions could further
exacerbate the ongoing fight for market share and create
additional downside risks to commodity prices," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts, led Francisco Blanch, said in a note on
Tuesday.
LONGEST SUSTAINED HIGH PRODUCTION IN DECADES
Oil prices have lost two thirds of their value in the past
18 months and hit an 11-year low last month.
Oil prices initially rose after the cleric's assassination
-- the usual response to events heralding turmoil in the Gulf --
but quickly settled back.
"There is certainly no chance of Saudi Arabia scaling back
its oil supply to make space for Iranian oil," said Carsten
Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "The existing oversupply may
actually grow further in the short term."
Iran has called on OPEC producers, especially both Saudi
Arabia and Iraq, to curb supply to accommodate its new volumes,
arguing that its production was artificially curtailed by years
of sanctions over its controversial atomic programme.
Both Saudi Arabia and Iran, like other OPEC members, need
higher oil prices to salvage their state budgets. The export
cartel has acted jointly in the past to curb supply even when
its members were at war, notably when Iran and Iraq fought in
the 1980s. But this time around, there is no sign of a deal.
Saudi Arabia has been increasingly willing to confront Iran
and its allies militarily since King Salman took power a year
ago.
Last year, Riyadh began a war in Yemen to stop an
Iran-allied militia seizing power there and boosted support to
Syrian rebels against Tehran's ally President Bashar al-Assad.
While the tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran may make it
harder to agree measures to restrict oil supply, Bjarne
Schieldrop at SEB Markets said the uncertainty it created could
still lead to prices going up.
More sectarian conflict in the Middle East could herald
supply disruptions, and possibly even interfere with the lifting
of sanctions on Iran.
"The Sunni - Shiite divide has now become much deeper with
possibly more intense proxy wars in Yemen and Syria. The risk
picture in the Middle East has clearly inched higher," he said.
"While we still expect the sanctions to be lifted, the
latest events have definitely created some last minute risk that
things may not move in the direction widely expected. If the
sanctions are not lifted as planned it would clearly reduce the
projected crude oil surplus for 2016," he said.
