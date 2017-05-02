May 2 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per
day (bpd) in April and March, according to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday.
In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision
since 2008.
The April survey indicates output from all 13 OPEC members fell by 80,000 bpd in April from
March's revised level.
But supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal has risen by
20,000 bpd from March's revised figure - the first increase since the deal took effect.
Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016
production, the 11 members have reduced output by 1.048 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million
bpd. That equates to 90 percent compliance. Compliance in March was revised lower to 92 percent
from 95 percent.
March production was revised 40,000 bpd higher. Saudi and Iraqi output was lower than
originally thought, while production in the United Arab Emirates was higher.
Totals in the table below are rounded.
April March Baseline Pledged Cut Compliance Jan. 1
output for cut cut achieved (pct)* target
output
Algeria 1.07 1.07 1.089 50,000 19,000 38 1.039
Angola 1.68 1.61 1.751 78,000 71,000 91 1.673
Ecuador 0.53 0.53 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522
Gabon 0.20 0.20 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193
Iran** 3.78 3.77 3.707 -90,000 -73,000 3.797
Iraq 4.40 4.440 4.561 210,000 161,000 77 4.351
Kuwait 2.71 2.700 2.838 131,000 128,000 98 2.707
Qatar 0.62 0.62 0.648 30,000 28,000 93 0.618
Saudi Arabia 9.97 9.95 (R) 10.544 486,000 574,000 118 10.058
UAE 2.94 2.95 (R) 3.013 139,000 73,000 53 2.874
Venezuela 2.02 2.06 2.067 95,000 47,000 49 1.972
TOTAL OPEC 11 29.92 29.90(R) 30.968 1,164,000 1,048,000 90 29.804
Libya 0.55 0.6 0.351
Nigeria 1.5 1.55 1.594
TOTAL OPEC 13 31.97 32.05(R) 31.749***
R = Revised
* Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above:
Baseline for cut minus April output = cut achieved
Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance
** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal.
*** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016,
minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for
Libya and Nigeria.
The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to,
but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.
Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream
and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates.
