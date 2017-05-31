May 31 The following table shows OPEC crude oil output in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in May and April, according to a Reuters survey published on Wednesday. In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries started reducing its output by about 1.2 million bpd on Jan. 1 in its first supply cut decision since 2008. Nigeria and Libya were exempted from the cuts. The May survey indicates output from the 13 OPEC members rose by 250,000 bpd from April. But supply from 11 members with production targets under the deal has fallen by 60,000 bpd. Compared with the levels from which they agreed to cut, in most cases their October 2016 production, the 11 members have reduced output by 1.108 million bpd of the pledged 1.164 million bpd. That equates to 95 percent compliance, up from 90 percent in April. Overall April production was not revised, although small changes were made to the estimates for Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Equatorial Guinea joined OPEC with "immediate effect," OPEC said at the end of its May 25 meeting. Its production will be included in the June survey. Totals in the table below are rounded. May April Baseline Pledged Cut achieved Compliance Jan. 1 output output for cut cut (percent)* target Algeria 1.07 1.07 1.089 50,000 19,000 38 1.039 Angola 1.63 1.68 1.751 78,000 121,000 155 1.673 Ecuador 0.53 0.53 0.548 26,000 18,000 69 0.522 Gabon 0.2 0.2 0.202 9,000 2,000 22 0.193 Iran** 3.77 3.78 3.707 -90,000 -63,000 3.797 Iraq 4.39 4.42 (R) 4.561 210,000 171,000 81 4.351 Kuwait 2.71 2.71 2.838 131,000 128,000 98 2.707 Qatar 0.62 0.62 0.648 30,000 28,000 93 0.618 Saudi Arabia 9.98 9.95 (R) 10.544 486,000 564,000 116 10.058 UAE 2.95 2.94 3.013 139,000 63,000 45 2.874 Venezuela 2.01 2.02 2.067 95,000 57,000 60 1.972 TOTAL OPEC 11 29.860 29.92 30.968 1,164,000 1,108,000 95 29.804 Libya 0.73 0.55 0.351 Nigeria 1.63 1.50 1.594 TOTAL OPEC 13 32.22 31.97 31.749*** R = Revised * Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above: Baseline for cut minus May output = cut achieved Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance ** Iran is allowed a small increase in the deal. *** OPEC target based on the 32.50 million bpd ceiling OPEC announced on Nov. 30, 2016, minus Indonesia and using reference production figures listed in an internal OPEC document for Libya and Nigeria. The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian output includes the Agbami stream and excludes Oso and Akpo condensates. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, with additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)