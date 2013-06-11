LONDON, June 11 World oil demand will grow more
quickly in the rest of 2013 than during the first half due to
economic recovery and higher seasonal consumption, OPEC said on
Tuesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a
monthly report forecast world oil demand would expand by 900,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2013, up from
700,000 bpd in the first six months.
OPEC's own production rose by 106,000 bpd in May to 30.57
million bpd, according to secondary sources cited by the report,
led by higher output in Saudi Arabia.
For 2013 as a whole, OPEC forecast world oil demand would
grow by 780,000 bpd, slightly lower than last month's estimate
of 790,000 bpd.
