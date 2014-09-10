LONDON, Sept 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
told OPEC it reduced its oil output in August by 400,000 barrels
per day, a cutback coinciding with a drop in oil prices towards
the kingdom's preferred level of $100 a barrel.
In a monthly report issued on Wednesday, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Saudi Arabia reported
August production of 9.597 million barrels per day (bpd), down
from 10.005 million bpd in July.
The reduction comes as oil prices have come under downward
pressure from ample supply and concerns about slower global
demand. Saudi crude output often falls when domestic demand for
air conditioning declines from its summer peak.
In the report, OPEC cut its 2014 global oil demand growth
forecast for a third consecutive month and also reduced its
assessment of the requirement for its members' crude oil.
OPEC now expects global oil demand to rise this year by 1.05
million bpd, down 50,000 bpd from the previous estimate. Next
year's forecast was trimmed by 20,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by David Evans)