LONDON Nov 12 OPEC said its oil output fell in
October and forecast supply from rival producers next year would
decline for the first time since 2007 as low prices prompt
investment cuts, reducing a global supply glut.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries said it pumped 31.38 million bpd in October,
down 256,000 bpd from September, while forecasting supply
outside OPEC next year would decline.
OPEC expects non-OPEC supply next year to fall by about
130,000 bpd, following growth of 720,000 bpd this year, "as
nearly $200 billion of capex cutbacks this year and next create
a gaping supply hole".
In the report OPEC left its key 2016 world demand forecasts
unchanged, predicting the world would need 30.82 million bpd
from the group and that global demand would grow by 1.25 million
bpd.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)