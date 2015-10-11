* Indonesia to rejoin OPEC in December after 7-year break
* Indonesia, OPEC pump 32.50 mbpd, far above 30 mbpd OPEC
target
* If OPEC raises target, this won't affect supply - delegate
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 11 OPEC's policy meeting in December
will welcome Indonesia's return as a member, complicating a
decision by the producer group on whether to change its oil
output target.
After refusing to cut output last year, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries is pumping much more than its
target of 30 million barrels per day (bpd) because of
near-record Saudi Arabian and Iraqi production, and smaller
increases elsewhere in the group.
Indonesia's return to OPEC will expand the group's members
to 13 and add about 900,000 bpd to OPEC output. That will push
OPEC production to almost 32.50 million bpd and in theory calls
for the target to be increased, according to some analysts.
The matter, though, is controversial for OPEC as raising its
target has been bearish for prices in the past and the issue
could resurrect the thorny topic of countries' individual output
quotas. Crude is trading just above $53 a barrel, not
far above a six-year low, hurting members' oil revenue.
"I would be concerned that if you change the OPEC ceiling it
would open the door to the whole debate about quotas," said an
OPEC watcher who declined to be identified. "Raising the ceiling
opens up too many issues."
Indonesia will be OPEC's fourth-smallest producer.
The Southeast Asian country pumped 910,000 bpd
in August and the 12 current OPEC members 31.57 million bpd,
according to the International Energy Agency.
Those numbers make the 30 million target look even more out
of date, some OPEC delegates say.
"It is not logical to take the 30 million barrel ceiling for
13 members," said an OPEC delegate, also declining to be
identified. "Just adding Indonesia is most probably what will
happen."
Other OPEC delegates have downplayed the idea of raising the
target, saying it has not been discussed yet and may not happen,
or stressing that an increase to accommodate Indonesia will not
raise actual production.
"Even if the ceiling was raised it will be artificial, just
on paper," said a second delegate. "You are adding something on
paper but not in terms of world supply. It will not affect world
supply."
A debate on raising the ceiling could open up the
controversial issue for OPEC of whether to reintroduce
individual output quotas. OPEC ditched quotas, long a source of
squabbling, when it set the output ceiling at 30 million bpd
from the start of 2012.
Given the changes in members' production levels since then
due to events such as the collapse in Libya, growth in Iraq and
sanctions on Iran, the quota issue remains sensitive and
political as market share and national prestige are at stake.
Some OPEC members see the lack of individual quotas
effectively as a license for countries able to boost production,
such as Saudi Arabia or Iraq, to expand market share.
"Without a quota any production ceiling is redundant,
ridiculous," said a third OPEC delegate.
"Some countries cannot produce like before like Iran because
of sanctions, or Libya. These are often opportunities for
certain countries to take their share of the market."
Iran called for OPEC to reintroduce quotas at the last
meeting held in June, although the idea failed to gain
sufficient support. OPEC meets to set output policy on Dec. 4.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale
Hudson)