(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2rdqeVV
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2rMglvl
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2rMgor1
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 23 "Backwardation is the solution"
to OPEC's problem of how to raise output and revenues without
sparking another shale boom, according to the influential oil
research team at Goldman Sachs.
Backwardation would allow low-cost oil producers in OPEC to
sell their output at a higher price linked to the spot market
while curbing growth from shale firms that sell at prices linked
to the forward curve.
Goldman's strategy aims to "share growth" between OPEC and
shale firms to avoid another repeat of boom and bust in oil
prices ("Backwardation is the solution", Goldman Sachs, May 22).
The plan exploits differences in pricing behaviour between
low-cost producers in OPEC that do not hedge and higher-cost
shale drillers that hedge a substantial portion of their output.
Because they do not hedge, OPEC members' revenues are linked
to spot prices but shale firms' earnings and access to capital
are more closely linked to futures prices one or two years
forward.
Since the end of 2014, Brent and WTI have generally been in
contango, with futures prices higher than spot, which has meant
shale hedgers have realised higher prices than OPEC non-hedgers.
But if OPEC can shift the market into a sustained
backwardation, the situation would be reversed, with shale
producers realising lower prices than OPEC.
Goldman estimates that if one and two-year forward WTI
prices could be pushed down to $45 per barrel that would be low
enough to slow the growth in shale production to a more
sustainable rate in 2018.
With a backwardation, OPEC producers would realise spot WTI
and Brent prices above this of $50-55 or even $55-60.
GOLDMAN STRATEGY
Goldman recommends a three-part strategy for OPEC to achieve
and then sustain an appropriate backwardation.
First, OPEC needs to extend or deepen its current production
cuts to drain excess global inventories from the oil market and
shift the whole futures curve from contango to backwardation.
Second, it needs to make explicitly clear that once
inventories have returned to the five-year average it will start
raising output to keep downward pressure on long-dated futures
prices.
If necessary, a verbal commitment can be backed up selling
some long-dated futures contracts to keep forward prices under
pressure.
Third, OPEC needs to actually increase its production, but
gradually and in line with demand, to keep inventories stable
and the backwardation in place.
"This seems quite a tall order", Goldman admits, requiring
close coordination between OPEC and Russia and within OPEC
itself.
"But it is important to note that this was how OPEC
proceeded during the 1990s, with steady production growth,
decent compliance with output quotas and a persistent
backwardation outside recessions".
HOLBROOK WORKING
Goldman is not the only market participant urging OPEC to
focus on shifting the futures prices from contango to
backwardation, though its strategy has been worked out in more
careful detail than most others.
Contango is normally associated with an oversupplied oil
market and high and/or rising levels of inventories while
backwardation is associated with undersupply and low and/or
falling stocks.
Contango makes it profitable for crude traders to store
large volumes of crude oil through "cash and carry" strategies
which are no longer possible when the market is in
backwardation.
Many observers have therefore focused on backwardation as an
essential element of any plan for rebalancing the oil market.
Contango is sometimes blamed for causing crude traders to
build up stockpiles and causing the oil market to carry excess
inventories.
But contango is a symptom of an oversupplied market with
abundant inventories, not the cause. Likewise backwardation is a
symptom not the cause of an undersupplied market with tight
stockpiles.
Holbrook Working of Standard University's Food Research
Institute first explained the relationship between stocks and
futures prices over 80 years ago ("Price relations between July
and September wheat futures", 1933).
Working examined the relationship between stocks and price
spreads in the wheat market, and he wrote about positive and
negative price spreads rather than contango and backwardation.
Working showed that a large positive spread (contango) was
associated with high levels of wheat carried over from the
previous crop year, while a negative spread (backwardation) was
the result of low stocks.
"Elevator operators who hedge must depend chiefly on spreads
between futures for profits from the storage of wheat," Working
wrote.
"The elevator operator has little inducement to carry heavy
wheat stocks into the new crop year unless September wheat is
selling or is expected to sell at a higher price than July
wheat."
"The difference between the price at which he buys in his
hedge in the July future and the price at which he replaces it
by sale of September wheat provides the elevator his chief or
only return for storage of wheat."
Stock levels drive price spreads, not the other way around.
Spreads do not cause grain elevators to amass stocks but are the
consequence of them having to store so much extra wheat.
In the case of oil, market rebalancing will be accompanied
by a shift from contango to backwardation, but that will be a
symptom of falling inventories not the cause.
OPEC should focus on reducing oil inventories to a more
sustainable level and stop worrying about the issue of contango
versus backwardation, which will take care of itself.
PRICES AND SPREADS
Goldman is probably correct that contango has favoured shale
hedgers at the expense of non-hedging OPEC producers, and a
shift towards backwardation will eliminate some of that
advantage.
But any shift in the structure of prices
(contango/backwardation) is also likely to be accompanied by a
change in their level (both spot and forward).
Traders and analysts often distinguish between changes in
the structure of prices ("curve") and changes in the outright
price level ("flat price").
But while this is analytically convenient, it is a
simplification. In reality changes in the shape of the curve and
flat prices tend to track one another.
The shape of the curve and the level of prices are not
perfectly correlated but they are not wholly independent either
(tmsnrt.rs/2rdqeVV).
In the last 20 years, every major shift in oil market
structure from contango to backwardation has been accompanied by
a rise in flat prices (tmsnrt.rs/2rMglvl).
Backwardation is associated with falling inventories and a
tightening market so it is logical that it should also be
associated with an increase in flat prices as well (tmsnrt.rs/2rMgor1).
If OPEC succeeds in draining global stocks and pushing the
market into backwardation it will be hard to prevent forward
prices rising and boosting shale firms too.
SIMPLIFIED STRATEGY
Goldman acknowledges that rising long-dated prices as the
market shifts into backwardation are one of the risks to its
strategy:
"An initial rally in spot prices that would drag along with
it long-dated prices, would allow U.S. producers to hedge at a
more comfortable oil price and undermine the impact of
backwardation at a later date."
It is just about possible to imagine a scenario in which
OPEC shifts the market from contango to backwardation, pushes
spot prices slightly higher and forward prices slightly lower.
But it would require deft market management and enormous
amounts of luck, and the benefits to OPEC's members would be
pretty marginal.
OPEC would be better off focusing on a simple strategy of
draining excess global stocks, then growing its output in line
with forecasts of market demand, leaving flat prices and the
curve to take care of themselves.
OPEC's best strategy is simply to maximise its output and
prices subject to the need not to ignite a new and unsustainable
boom in U.S. shale output.
This is essentially what OPEC members would have done anyway
without worrying about complexities such as the degree of
contango and backwardation.
(Editing by David Evans)