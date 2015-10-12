* Kuwait sees drop in high-cost oil supplies
* OPEC secretary-general upbeat on market outlook
* OPEC predicts more balanced market in 2016
(Writes through to add latest OPEC forecasts)
By Rania El Gamal
KUWAIT CITY, Oct 12 Kuwait said on Monday there
were no calls within OPEC to change the oil group's production
policy and that lower output from high-cost producers could
support prices in 2016, adding to signs OPEC will keep its
strategy of defending market share.
Meanwhile, OPEC forecast in a monthly report that demand for
its oil in 2016 would be much higher than previously thought as
lower prices curb U.S. shale oil and other rival supply sources,
reducing a global surplus.
OPEC last November decided against propping up prices by
cutting output, seeking to recover market share taken by
higher-cost rival production. While oil is hurting OPEC
revenues by trading below $53 a barrel, half its price of June
2014, there are signs lower prices are taming non-OPEC supply.
"Today there are no ideas or demands from the member states
to make any big change in OPEC's decision," Kuwait Oil Minister
Ali al-Omair told reporters, referring to OPEC's move of
November 2014.
"Today there are indications that a lot of high-cost oil
production is starting to get out of the market and this will
help improve prices."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
to review its output policy on Dec. 4 and the comments add to
signs the group is unlikely to be diverted from its strategy.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri, also speaking in
Kuwait City, was similarly upbeat on the market outlook.
"I see a decline in non-OPEC production and I see an
increase in the call on OPEC," he said. "So the situation is
positive as we see it at the end of this year and next year."
MORE BALANCED MARKET
The Kuwaiti minister also saw support for prices coming from
a stronger global economy.
"There are signs that world economic growth could improve by
the start of 2016 and this would also add to the improvement in
oil prices," he said.
In its report, OPEC pointed to a supply glut easing in 2016
and to a "more balanced" market.
OPEC expects the world will need 510,000 barrels per day
(bpd) more crude from its current 12 members next year than
previously thought, as supplies fall from outside the group.
Non-OPEC supply is expected to decline by 130,000 bpd in
2016, the report said, as output falls in the United States, the
former Soviet Union, Africa, the Middle East and much of Europe.
Last month, OPEC predicted it would grow.
Before the December meeting, OPEC has asked several non-OPEC
countries - which OPEC has tried but so far failed to persuade
to cut supply - to attend technical-level talks at its Vienna
headquarters on Oct. 21.
Seven to eight non-OPEC countries plus all OPEC nations had
been invited, Badri said.
(Writing by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jason
Neely and Dale Hudson)