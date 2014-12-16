KUWAIT Dec 16 Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed there was no need for another meeting before June.

"There is an agreement between OPEC countries that there will not be a coming meeting except in June," Ali al-Omair said at a seminar in Kuwait. (Reporting By Ahmed Haggagy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Pravin Char)