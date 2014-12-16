Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
KUWAIT Dec 16 Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed there was no need for another meeting before June.
"There is an agreement between OPEC countries that there will not be a coming meeting except in June," Ali al-Omair said at a seminar in Kuwait. (Reporting By Ahmed Haggagy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Pravin Char)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.