DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 8 OPEC members seemed
unconcerned by a slide in oil prices below $100 a barrel on
Monday, with two officials from the producer group saying winter
demand in coming weeks should support the market.
Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first
time in 14 months, buckling on concerns about slower economic
growth. Top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia favours oil at
$100, which many others in the 12-member group also support.
"The fall in prices is a temporary thing. They are still
within the acceptable range. There is no real worry," said a
delegate from one of OPEC's Gulf members.
"It is not a permanent drop. We are now approaching winter
so the prices are expected to rise."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries does
not have a official price target. Prices still need to fall
further to be outside an acceptable zone cited by Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi in June, when he said oil at "$100, $110,
$95 is a good price."
A second source made similar remarks to the Gulf OPEC
delegate.
"Member countries seem relaxed at the moment," said the OPEC
source. "I have not heard of any concern."
Gulf Arab oil ministers gather on Thursday for an annual
meeting. While this typically does not include discussions on
output targets, they may take the opportunity to comment on
price levels.
