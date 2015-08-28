* Delegates trim price outlooks amid oversupply, China
concern
* Gulf delegates hope for price recovery to $60 by Dec.
* Better to let oil market correct itself - Gulf delegate
* Latest price slide would start curbing oversupply
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Aug 28 A second oil price rout of
2015 has forced Arab OPEC members to cut their price
expectations for this year, showing they are prepared to
tolerate cheaper crude for longer to defend market share and
curb rivals' output.
OPEC delegates, including those from core Gulf OPEC
countries, see economic troubles in top energy consumer China as
short term and unlikely to have much impact on demand for crude
which will rise seasonally in the fourth quarter.
But they also believe it will take more than just a few
months for weak oil prices, which fell to a more than
six-year low near $42 on Monday, to reduce supplies from
higher-cost producers such as U.S. shale and stimulate demand.
They expect the recent price drop will help reduce the crude
oversupply towards the end of the year and thus lift oil prices
slightly.
The comments further indicate that the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries is sticking to its policy of
defending market share rather than cutting production to shore
up prices - regardless of how low they would fall and how long
it would take to balance the market.
"It will be better to leave the market to correct itself. I
don't think this low price will continue," said a Gulf OPEC
delegate who declined to be identified.
"Prices will be around $40-$50 a barrel until the end of the
year and hopefully they will reach $60, assuming there will be a
recovery in China."
A second Gulf OPEC delegate also expected the oil price to
remain around $40-$50 a barrel for the rest of the year.
A third Gulf oil source said: "People are over-reacting to
China. But you cannot underestimate the sentiment, that's the
problem."
"Oil is bottoming... and the deeper it goes the more the
rebound will be quicker and the supply reaction will be even
bigger," the source said, adding prices may dip again to
slightly below $45 before slowly recovering to around $60 by
December when OPEC meets next.
Arab OPEC delegates initially thought prices would recover
more quickly after the group's shift to the market-share
strategy in 2014 deepened the decline, saying last December they
saw oil between $70 and $80 by the end of 2015.
Other OPEC delegates outside the Gulf are also bracing for a
prolonged period of low prices as they do not expect the group's
top producer Saudi Arabia, the driving force behind OPEC's
refusal to cut output, to change course and prop up prices.
"If this oversupply continues with no action from OPEC or
Saudi Arabia, then I expect prices will stay around $45 until
the end of the year," said one.
LONGER-TERM STRATEGY
As a policy, OPEC has not openly targeted specific oil
prices for over a decade, ever since it abandoned a $22 to $28
price band instituted after a price crash in the late 1990s.
But the comments signal how big producers see the market
playing out and that OPEC's strategy championed by Saudi Arabia
is not a short-term one, but rather a plan that needs time to
work and they are willing to wait.
Gulf oil insiders see no sign of Saudi Arabia wavering on
its long-term strategy.
"This is not going to be two-three quarters' adjustments,
this is going to be a two-three years' adjustments," said
Yasser Elguindi of economic consultants Medley Global Advisors.
OPEC reconfirmed the market-share strategy at its last
meeting in June and the Gulf OPEC delegates were still expecting
a recovery in prices towards the end of 2015, supported by
higher global demand.
But those sentiments have changed with the latest unexpected
price drop, growing concern about the demand outlook in China
and persistent oversupply.
OPEC's own forecasts show the group initially over estimated
the speed at which low prices would curb non-OPEC supply. This,
plus record-high output from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, point to an
oversupply of more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd).
A big uncertainty in 2016 is the extent to which Iran boosts
production if and when sanctions are lifted. Iran's insistence
that it will take back more than 1 million bpd of market share
has worried the Gulf members.
Still, even OPEC members who are less wealthy than Gulf Arab
producers and want higher prices agree the latest drop would
mean less oversupply in coming months, potentially supporting
prices in the last quarter of the year.
"Prices around $50-$55 is the maximum of what I expect by
the end of this year. This is because of less crude supplies due
to the low oil price," another OPEC delegate said.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)