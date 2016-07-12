LONDON, July 12 OPEC cut its forecast for world
economic growth this year on Tuesday, citing increased
uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the EU and said
the pace of oil demand growth would slow slightly next year in
its first 2017 forecast.
However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries in a monthly report was upbeat on the oil market
outlook for 2017, saying global demand for its crude would be
higher than its current production and excess oil inventories
would be whittled down.
"After the UK's referendum to leave the EU, economic
uncertainty has increased," OPEC said in the report. "Potential
negative effects have led to a downward revision of global
economic growth in 2016 to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent."
World oil demand will rise by 1.15 million barrels per day
(bpd) in 2017, OPEC said, its first forecast for next year in
the monthly report. That marks a slight slowdown from growth of
1.19 million bpd in 2016.
